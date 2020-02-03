Baaghi 3: Disha Patani is in awe of Tiger Shroff’s look from the film and so are we

After Tiger Shroff shared a new poster of his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3, Disha Patani can’t stop singing praises for it.

Tiger Shroff, who had won hearts with his mind-boggling performance in starrer War, is grabbing the headlines once again for his upcoming period drama Baaghi 3. The movie has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since it was announced given the stupendous success of the previous two installments. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Tiger piqued the audience’s interest after he shared an interesting poster of the action drama wherein, he was seen standing against nation.

While the poster has created a storm on social media, it is also winning praises from the fans and celebrities. Joining the league was Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend who has been in awe of the poster. The diva, who shared the screen space with Tiger in the second installment of the Baaghi franchise, has been in awe of the poster. This was evident after Disha commented on Tiger Shroff’s post about Baaghi 3 poster wherein she shared the emoticons of clapping hands.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s reaction to Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 new poster:

Talking about Baaghi 3, apart from Tiger, the movie will also star , Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. To note, then Ahmed Khan directorial will mark Tiger and Shraddha’s second collaboration after their 2016 release Baaghi. The team recently wrapped the shooting of the team and will soon begin with the promotions. While the trailer will be out this week, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6 this year.

