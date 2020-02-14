Baaghi 3: Disha Patani REACTS to Tiger Shroff’s film; Says, ‘After Baaghi 2, this looks bigger & better’

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

was seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and since Disha’s character dies in the film, therefore, there was absolutely no chance to see Disha being cast in Baaghi 3. That said, ever since the trailer of Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 has dropped online, fans have been super thrilled to see the action, drama and of course, Tiger Shroff daredevil act in the film. Now, during a recent interview, when Malang actor Disha Patani was asked about Baaghi 3 and as to how did she feel after watching the trailer, Disha said that she loved it.

Furthermore, Disha Patani went on to say that the trailer is bigger and better and Disha said that she is amazed at how the makers always surpass their own film, and after Baaghi 2, this looks even bigger and better. “I am sure a lot of hard work has gone in creating this film and I wish them luck and I am sure it’s going to be a mega mega mega hit! It’s something that you’re gonna look forward to and everyone needs to look forward to Baaghi 3,” shared Disha.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and yesterday, the cast of Malang was papped at Kunal’s residence to celebrate the success of the film. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite .

