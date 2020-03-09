Baaghi 3: Disha Patani’s BTS video with mask from Do You Love Me shoot shows the Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Disha Patani, who is winning the hearts with her item number Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3, is taking special measures against coronavirus.

Coronavirus scare has taken over the entire world and there are no doubts about it. While the governments are busy finding out measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the citizens are quite panicked about the same. This is the case in almost every nation around the world and our Bollywoodwalas too are quite concerned about this deadly virus. From cancelling trips to spreading awareness, they have been doing it all. In fact, they are even spotted wearing masks to the sets as well.

Don’t believe us? Well, we have got our hands on a BTS video from Baaghi 3 song ‘Do You Love Me’ featuring . The video gave a glimpse of Disha makeup and hair touch up from the sets of this popular song. While her look has been winning the hearts, the video also featured Disha wearing a mask on the sets of the song. Although the Malang actress had slid down the mask for the touch up, it was evidently visible in the video. Looks like the diva has been quite active about taking all the precautions regarding the virus.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s BTS video from ‘Do You Love Me’ song:

To note, Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead role, had hit the screens on March 6, 2020, and emerged as the highest opener of the year so far. However, the movie’s collection also witnessed the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. The Ahmed Khan directorial has raked in a total of Rs. 52.75 crore nett.

