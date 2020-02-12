Baaghi 3 Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor sizzle & shimmy with their ‘madass’ moves in the song

Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will hit the screens in March 2020
1231 reads Mumbai
News
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since it has been reported that the makers of Baaghi 3 are getting Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to groove to a recreated version of the 2005-hit song Dus Bahane, fans have been super pumped to watch Tiger and Shraddha burn the dance floor together. And it was only yesterday that Tiger Shroff dropped a teaser of Dus Bahane 2. 0 on social media wherein Tiger and Shraddha turn badass for the biggest party anthem of the year. And after all the wait, finally the makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped the song.

Credits :Youtube

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement