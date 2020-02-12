Baaghi 3 Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor sizzle & shimmy with their ‘madass’ moves in the song

Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will hit the screens in March 2020

Ever since it has been reported that the makers of Baaghi 3 are getting Tiger Shroff and to groove to a recreated version of the 2005-hit song Dus Bahane, fans have been super pumped to watch Tiger and Shraddha burn the dance floor together. And it was only yesterday that Tiger Shroff dropped a teaser of Dus Bahane 2. 0 on social media wherein Tiger and Shraddha turn badass for the biggest party anthem of the year. And after all the wait, finally the makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped the song.

Credits :Youtube

Read More