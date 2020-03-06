Baaghi 3 Full HD Movie leaked online by Tamilrockers: Tiger Shroff’s action drama falls prey to piracy

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release.

Indian cinema, irrespective of its language, has been dealing with a serious issue of piracy for quite some time now. Piracy has emerged as one of the biggest menaces for the industry which has been targeting all the big releases across the nation. Despite taking several measures, the industry people are struggling to fight piracy and the notorious website Tamilrockers continue to have all the big releases on its radar. And now, the latest release to fall prey to piracy is Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and .

According to a report published in The Times of India, Baaghi 3, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its release. Interestingly, the third installment of the Baaghi franchise has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. However, this online leak is likely to affect the box office collection of Baaghi 3. To note, Baaghi 3 isn’t the first major release to have come on the radar of the piracy giant. Earlier, movies like Thappad, Love Aaj Kal, Chhapaak, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and others have also met a similar fate.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie will mark Tiger’s second reunion with Shraddha after their 2016 release Baaghi. The action drama is said to be bigger than its previous installments as this time Tiger aka Ronnie will be fighting against an entire nation. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

