Baaghi 3: Here’s how Tiger Shroff preps up for a scene right before the ‘director says action’; WATCH

Currently, Tiger Shroff is shooting in Serbia for Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

A few weeks back, Tiger Shroff jetted off to Serbia to shoot for Baaghi 3 and thanks to social media, Tiger has been treating his fans to a host of photos and videos from Serbia. Fro​​m recreating Keanu Reeves matrix video to posing shirtless in minus 3 degrees to chilling with his family, Tiger Shroff has been working very hard for the film. And today, Tiger’s hairdresser shared a video wherein he is seen getting the final touch up before Tiger faces the camera. In the photo, Tiger is seen posing shirtless while his hairdresser is setting his hair, and alongside the photo, Tiger’s hairdresser, Amit Yashwant, wrote, “ Just before the Director says ‘Action’…”

During the shooting of the film, Tiger Shroff suffered minor cuts and scrapes on his back and since Baaghi 3 is high on action, we are sure Tiger Shroff is going to be seen in a never seen avatar before. Prior to this, Tiger Shroff was seen in Sidharth Anand’s War opposite and Vaani Kapoor and the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. Yesterday, looks like, Tiger was missing his family as he took to social media to share a throwback photo of Jackie Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff.

