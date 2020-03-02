Baaghi 3 or Angrezi Medium: Which film will set the box office on fire this month? COMMENT

A brand new month is here and with that comes a whole lot of entertainment as new films will be releasing every Friday. Who do you think will win at the box office? Comment below.

A brand new month is here and with that comes a whole lot of entertainment as new films will be releasing every Friday. While some films are being lauded for their content, others are hit franchise sequels returning to the big screen. One of them is Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and in their action-packed roles. After two successful films, the Baaghi franchise is much awaited among fans and Tiger's wide fan base is excited about the same.

While Baaghi 3 will release on 6 March, 2020, another big budget film to give it a possible tough competition is Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium this month. Following in the footsteps of the hit film Hindi Medium, the story this time will chronicle around the life of Irrfan's teenage daughter, played by Radhika Madan, and her quest to study in London.

Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama, while Baaghi 3 is an out and out action flick. The trailer of both the films has created an ample amount of buzz among fans and on social media. Angrezi Medium, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey, is scheduled to be released on March 20.

While Baaghi will have a two full weeks to win hearts at the box office, we cannot wait to see which film will emerge as the most triumphant one towards the end of the month. So, who do you think will set the box office on fire? Baaghi 3 or Angrezi Medium? Shoot your answers in the comments below.

