Baaghi 3: Riteish Deshmukh hilariously photobombs Shraddha Kapoor while promoting the film; Watch Video

, who started 2020 on a great note with Street Dancer 3D is all geared up for the release of her upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. This will be the second time Shraddha will be collaborating with Tiger. She was seen in Baaghi with the actor. The team of Baaghi 3 is all geared up for the promotions of the movie. The team was spotted promoting their movie on The Kapil Sharma Show as well as Dance Plus season 5.

Recently, Shraddha, Tiger and Riteish were spotted promoting their film in the city. Knowing how fun Riteish is, the actor always tries to photobomb Shraddha when the actress poses for the paps. Before as well when Shraddha was posing with her personal team, the actor couldn't resist and photobombed the picture. The same thing happened recently. While Shraddha was posing for the paps during the promotions, Riteish came from behind and photobombed the pic scaring Shraddha who was unaware that the actor was standing behind her. Infact as soon as Riteish came, the paps started calling 'Photobomber has come'.

Talking about Baaghi 3, Ronnie and Vikram are brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Being a protective brother, Ronnie has always got Vikram's back. On this trip to Syria, Vikram gets kidnapped by ISIS which leads Ronnie to go on a rampage of destruction and stand against the entire country independently. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for March 6, 2020 release. The film also stars Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. is seen making a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me.

