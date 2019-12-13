Baaghi 3’s Shraddha Kapoor’s note for her ‘mommy & baapu’ on their anniversary will melt your hearts; Read on
Shraddha Kapoor has had a busy 2019 with multiple releases- Chhichhore and Saaho and soon, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan. That said, as we speak, Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Post kick-starting the shooting of Baaghi 3 in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film jetted off to Serbia to shoot for the film.
And today, since Shraddha Kapoor is away from her family shooting in Serbia, she penned a heartwarming note for her parents- Shakti Kapoor and mother on social media to wish them on their anniversary. Alongside a monochrome throwback photo of the two, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today.”
A few days back, a photo of Shraddha Kapoor had gone viral on social media wherein she is seen posing alongside a Christmas tree in Serbia wearing a beanie and jacket. Yesterday, the makers of Street Dancer 3D dropped the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film wherein he was seen showing off his ripped body and as per reports, the trailer of the film will be released on December 18, 2019.
Comments
he is bad as a villain in real life but he is a v genuine guy in real life,his father n law once said his daughter could not have found a better husband than him,even Shradda's mom want him in next life
Shakti Kapoor is blessed beyond what he deserves. He has such an amazing wife who stood by him when she should have just abandoned him and his daughter who has made him proud always.
Cringe-worthy! Everytime i see Shakti Kapoor's wife or Sraddha talk highly of him or stand by him... I feel so disappointed in them. What a miserable situation to be in.
