Baaghi 3’s Shraddha Kapoor’s note for her ‘mommy & baapu’ on their anniversary will melt your hearts; Read on

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff in Serbia.

has had a busy 2019 with multiple releases- Chhichhore and Saaho and soon, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring . That said, as we speak, Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Post kick-starting the shooting of Baaghi 3 in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film jetted off to Serbia to shoot for the film.

And today, since Shraddha Kapoor is away from her family shooting in Serbia, she penned a heartwarming note for her parents- Shakti Kapoor and mother on social media to wish them on their anniversary. Alongside a monochrome throwback photo of the two, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today.”

A few days back, a photo of Shraddha Kapoor had gone viral on social media wherein she is seen posing alongside a Christmas tree in Serbia wearing a beanie and jacket. Yesterday, the makers of Street Dancer 3D dropped the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film wherein he was seen showing off his ripped body and as per reports, the trailer of the film will be released on December 18, 2019.

