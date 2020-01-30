Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap of Tiger Shroff starrer; Shares picture from last day of shoot

Shraddha Kapoor, who was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D, will soon be seen romancing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The actress also announced the wrap of the movie today.

Remember when and Tiger Shroff collaborated for 2016 release Baaghi? The movie marked their first collaboration and the audience was in awe of their chemistry. Now after four years, the Baaghi couple will once again reunite for the third instalment of the franchise. Baaghi 3 was announced by Tiger in December 2018 and has been booked to release this year. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie, Shraddha Kapoor shared an interesting update for Baaghi 3.

Shraddha has announced the wrap of this much talked about movie. The Haseena Parker actress shared an overwhelming picture from the last day of the shooting of Baaghi 3. The picture featured Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande along with director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as they cut the customized cake to announce the wrap. In the caption, Shraddha sang praises for the Baaghi 3 team and wrote, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time.”

Take a look at the last day of shoot of Baaghi 3:

Interestingly, the makers had recently surprised the audience after they roped in Jackie Shroff for Baaghi 3. The veteran actor, who will be playing the role of Tiger’s father in the movie, will be sharing the screen space with his son for the first time. It is also reported that Riteish Deshmukh will essay the role of the lead antagonist in Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan directorial is expected to release on March 6, 2020. As of now, Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her recent release Street Dancer 3D opposite .

