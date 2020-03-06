Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor reacts to chopping of dialogues by CBFC; Says 'they could be allowed'

Just like other films, Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has also come under the radar of CBFC. The board members had granted it U/A certificate.

The much-awaited action thriller Baaghi 3 has been released into the theatres a few hours back. Well, the good news is that it has lived up to the expectations of the fans and has received tremendous response from everyone. For those of you who are unversed, Baaghi 3 has been granted U/A certificate by the CBFC. The board members have made certain cuts in the film including the one in which ’s character uses cuss words.

Moreover, ’s close-up body shots from the song ‘Do You Love Me’ have also come under the radar of the board. Recently, Shraddha and Tiger have opened up about the entire matter in an interview. The actress reveals that her lines have been replaced by some interesting alternatives. She also adds that the previous lines were verbal abuses with a twist that could be allowed. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, also gave his opinion about CBFC’s decision.

Meanwhile, check out the poster of Baaghi 3 below:

The actor, who celebrated his birthday a few days back, says that it’s their job to do what they are doing. He further admits about being okay with such cuts as long as the board does it fairly without any kind of bullying. Talking about Baaghi 3, it has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Moreover, it marks the second collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Have you watched Baaghi 3 in the theatres yet? Do let us know in the comments section.

