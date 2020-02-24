Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor talks about challenges she faced while shooting for Dus Bahane 2.0 with Tiger Shroff

As Shraddha Kapoor is winning hearts with movies in Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0, the actress spoke about the toughest moments while shooting for the song.

Tiger Shroff and are all set to woo the audience with their upcoming action drama Baaghi 3. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has already created a substantial buzz in the town courtesy its gripping trailer. Besides, its foot tapping numbers are also piquing audience curiosity and the fans can’t keep calm about Baaghi 3 release next month. Interestingly, amid all the tracks from the Ahmed Khan directorial, Dus Bahane 2.0 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

And while the song is topping the charts, the makers recently unveiled the video of the making of Dus Bahane 2.0. The video featured Tiger and Shraddha preparing for the song and also had glimpses of the making of the track. The Baaghi 3 duo had worked hard for the song and have a million hearts with the moves. However, it wasn’t a cake walk for Tiger and Shraddha. Talking about the challenged, Shraddha revealed that it was really difficult to shoot with high heels which was the demand of the song. Adding on to her woes, the song was shot in a cold condition. However, she was all praises for her co-star Tiger who was seen shirtless in the song. Shraddha also lauded Tiger’s dedication about practising stunts during the day and then giving his best in the dance rehearsals.

#DusBahane 2.0, one of the most vibrant tracks of the season and couldn’t have been more excited to be a part of this. Had a great time shooting this masterpiece. https://t.co/Mg9JDgKgN1

#Baaghi3#SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas pic.twitter.com/rCagPCZAJy — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 24, 2020

For the uninitiated, Dus Bahane 2.0, it was a revamped version of a popular 2005 track of the same name. Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie happens to be the third instalment of the popular Baaghi franchise. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, the movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More