Baaghi 3 Song Bhankas: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor bring in ‘shaadi madness’ in the upbeat reprised track

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to give us the shaadi song of the season with Baaghi 3’s Bhankas. The song was just released and it will get you grooving. Check it out.

After a sizzling performance in Dus Bahane from Baaghi 3, and Tiger Shroff are all set to bring in their A-game in a wedding song Bhankas for their upcoming film. Bhankas from Baaghi 3 was just dropped by the makers on YouTube and we can safely say that the new anthem for the wedding season is here. Featuring Shraddha and Tiger, the fun song’s video has Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding taking place in the action film.

Originally composed by Bappi Lahiri, Bhankas is a revamped number that starred Jitendra and and now has Shraddha and Tiger teasing and having fun at their family wedding. A still was released yesterday in which Tiger and Shraddha’s chemistry had fans rooting for Bhankas song from Baaghi 3. Now, the song is finally out and it surely will compel you to groove. The new song has been revamped by Tanishk Bagchi and features the original's touch by Bappi da.

Crooned by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi & Jonita Gandhi, the Bhankas 2.0 is a fun, peppy and upbeat track in which Tiger and Shraddha's playful chemistry will win your hearts. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane was also a remake from the 2005 film Dus. The revamped number was also composed by Vishal-Shekhar much like the original song. Baaghi 3 is the story of Ronnie who ends up crossing borders to save his brother from ISIS terrorists. The film will also star Jackie Shroff in a cameo and he will be seen playing Riteish and Tiger’s father. Baaghi 3 has been shot in Serbia and Rajasthan. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

