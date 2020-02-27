Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me: Disha Patani sets internet ablaze as she shimmies and flirts with Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in March 2020.

After Dus Bahane 2.0, and Bhankas, the makers of Baaghi 3 have finally dropped the third and let us say, the most awaited song from the film featuring titled Do You love Me? While yesterday, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared a glimpse of the song on social media, today, the makers released the full song and as soon as we press the play button, we are transported to the scintillating world of Disha Patani wherein she bedazzles us with her to-die- for dance moves.

In the song, Disha Patani turns into a sultry siren as she is seen wearing a green shimmery attire – green bralette and green mini shorts and besides her dance moves, what has caught our attention is Disha’s deadly expressions as she grooves to the intoxicating beats. In the song, Disha Patani has her flirtatious mode on as flirts with Tiger Shroff, who is seen looking for someone in the video. From the hook step of Do You Love Me to Disha's unmatchable energy, we are sure this song is going to become a chartbuster and even though for a second but we are sure all of Disha and Tiger fans will enjoy watching them on screen together.

Earlier, when Tiger made the announcement on social media, he wrote, “#Doyouloveme hai sawaal? Suno gaana ye kamaal. Mach jayega dhamaal. Jab tu naache mere naal.” While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had share screen space in Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen in a special song in Baaghi 3 and besides Tiger, Baaghi 3 stars , Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Talking about the song, Disha said in an interview that the song is the remake of British record producer TroyBoi's 'Do You', adding that while the hook line would remain the same, the whole song has been rewritten in Hindi. Disha revealed that when she heard the song for the first time, she was excited as she has never attempted this specific style of dance before. “It was challenging, but I enjoyed shooting for it. Adil sir [Shaikh, choreographer] has shot it well, and Ahmed sir ensured I look my best. I hope audiences love it," shared Disha. 'Do You' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. 'Baaghi 3' is directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

