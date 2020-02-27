Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me: Fans in awe of Disha Patani’s temptress avatar as she tries to woo Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 3 latest song Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was just released. Twitterati reacted to Disha’s sultry siren avatar and also loved how she tried to woo Tiger in the song. Check out the reactions.

Baaghi 3’s latest song Do You Love Me just dropped and fans are gasping for breath as raises the temperature with her sultry siren avatar in the song. While the song majorly features Disha and her killer moves, in a small snippet Tiger Shroff and also appear in it. In the same, Disha can be seen trying to woo Tiger and fans couldn’t enough of the two stars together in the same frame post Baaghi 2.

Do You Love Me features Disha is a gorgeous look and her perfect moves will make you want to groove too. Crooned by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Do You Love Me is a remake of a British producer’s song. While Disha’s sizzling avatar and moves make it hard for anyone to tear away from her, it is Tiger and her bit in the song that left netizens wanting to see more of the two stars. Clad in a shiny green two-piece co-ord set, Disha sets the dance floor on fire in the song.

(Also Read: Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me: Disha Patani sets internet ablaze as she dances and flirts with Tiger Shroff)

Several fans reacted to the song post it was shared on social media and Disha’s temptress avatar stole the show. A user wrote, “Best song Disha hotness and ur glimpse just added to the song love the catchy beats and lyrics.” Another commented on the song and wrote, “Killler hot sexy song.... How bold you are @DishPatani ....Faad dance.... The Most hotest girl in the world.”

Check out twitter reactions to Baaghi 3 Do You Love Me song:

Killler hot sexy song.... How bold you are @DishPatani ....

Faad dance.... The Most hotest girl in the world...@DishPatani — Being Amol Waghmare (@Amolwagh0304) February 27, 2020

My dear disha mam song superhit you dance blockMaster — Mahendra Sharma (@Mahendr91140057) February 27, 2020

What a song @DishPatani people will forget Kareena & Katrina. Keep rocking ... :-) — Gaurav Sharma (@looking4gaurav) February 27, 2020

Only thing good about this song was your hotness . Song absolutely dumb, not even catchy and doesn’t meet audiences expectations — Sameer Ahmed (@iamsameerKW) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger as Ronnie and Shraddha as Siya. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande will be seen in the film too. The trailer showcased some killer action and fans couldn’t stop raving about it. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The first two songs Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are already trending chartbusters. The film is slated to release on March 6. 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More