Baaghi 3 Song Get Ready To Fight Reloaded: Tiger Shroff fights against the goons in action packed track

With just a few days left for the release of Baaghi 3, the makers have dropped another song, Get Ready To Fight Reloaded featuring Tiger Shroff as Ronnie.

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in Baaghi 3 but this time he will be seen fighting against a nation to save his brother played by Riteish Deshmukh. After the hard-hitting trailer and some stunning songs like Dus Bahane 2.0, Bhankas and Do You Love Me, with just a few days left for the release of the film, the makers have dropped another kickass song, Get Ready To Fight Reloaded. The song which was dropped today is breathtaking and will give you goosebumps.

Tiger Shroff beats the hell out of everyone showing off his amazing action stunts and his chilselled body in the song. The song is sung by Pranaay feat. Siddharth Basrur and the music is given by Pranaay. The electrifying music in the song will charge you up and blow away your Monday blues. The makers have given Tiger the best birthday gift by releasing this amazing song today. Tiger himself has shared the song on his social media account. He wrote, "Get ready for something extraordinary because hum kuch toofaani laye hai aapke liye. #GetReadyToFightReloaded is out now."

Talking about Baaghi 3, it is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020, and is seen in a special song in the film titled Do You Love Me? The movie also stars , Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 promotions are in full swing and fans are loving the trailer too. The music also has been trending across musical charts.

