Baaghi 3 star Prateik Babbar inks mother Smita’s name on his ‘heart’ with a heartwarming message underneath

Actor Prateik Babbar shared a lovely post on Instagram where he has tattoed his mother Sunita’s name on his heart accompanied by a very special message.

Ekk Deewana Tha star Prateik Babbar recently posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram. Prateik had inked a good part of his body considering he believes in body art and the want to express through a message that permanently stays on one’s body. Though this new tattoo of Prateik might be the most special one considering that it is about his mother Smita. Often through his days in the showbusiness, Prateik has spoken about how his mother has inspired him and the love he has in his and now on his heart for her.

Prateik inked his mother’s name on his chest right above his heart in a beautiful cursive font. The name almost looks like a permanent signature written in ink on his heart which is the place for his mother. Underneath the tattoo, Prateik wrote the most special message. He has written the birth year of his mother which is 1955 and for the supposed end date, he had made a sign of infinity. Prateik’s body art reflects his mindset that for him his mother is always going to be there and there is no date that justifies a lifetime.

Take a look at the post:

Prateik was last seen in John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga which could not perform well at the box office. He is currently involved in some huge budgeted projects like Brahamastra where he is reportedly playing the role of ’s boyfriend. He has shot for his portions in the film and has two more huge films in his lineup. Prateik is playing a pivotal role in India Lockdown which is currently under production. He is also portraying one of the antagonists in starrer Bachchan Pandey, which is currently stuck in its principal photography due to COVID restrictions.

Credits :Prateik Babbar Instagram

