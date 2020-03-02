Baaghi 3 star Riteish Deshmukh's white blonde hair leaves Karan Johar impressed; Fans call him ‘DJ Snake’

Riteish Deshmukh was spotted flaunting a new hairdo with a unique colour. The Baaghi 3 star channelled his inner rebel and left netizens impressed with his makeover. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town is Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film will feature Tiger and Riteish as brothers and their relationship has been showcased beautifully in the trailer too. While the promotions are going on in full swing with Tiger and Shraddha, Riteish was recently spotted with a new hairdo and a new hair colour that left fans and his Bollywood friends impressed with the Baaghi 3 star.

Riteish also shared a photo on social media in which he can be seen flaunting his new hair do. In the photo, we can see Riteish sporting a new crew cut and blonde white hair colour. While the Baaghi 3 star can be seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses in the photo with a polo neck navy blue tee, it’s his hair makeover that caught everyone off guard and many of Bollywood celebs also reacted to it. commented on the photo and wrote, “Wow! Full transformation.”

(Also Read: Baaghi 3 actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh promote their film on The Kapil Sharma Show)

Riteish captioned the photo as, “अंदर का बाग़ी,” meaning inner rebel. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, Zareena Khan and other stars also reacted to Riteish’s new look. Netizens however, compared his new to international artist, DJ Snake’s look.

Check out Riteish's new look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen playing Tiger’s on screen brother in Baaghi 3 and Ankita will be seen playing his wife in the same. Baaghi 3 promotions are in full swing and fans are loving the trailer too. The music also has been trending across musical charts and songs like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are chartbusters. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More