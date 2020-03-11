Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff is all smiles as he gives his little fan a thumbs up and poses with him; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff is riding high on the success of Baaghi 3 and his fans are loving his rebel avatar once again. Tiger’s mom, Ayesha Shroff shared an adorable photo of the star with a little fan on social media and it is too cute for words. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Z, Tiger Shroff is the one who has managed to garner a huge fan following over the past few years. The star of Baaghi 3 is enjoying the success of his recent film with . Baaghi 3 released last week on Friday in the theatres and despite the Coronavirus scare, the film is doing well at the box office. Tiger has a huge fan following among the youth and also, children too like to follow the star. His stunts and action always has managed to leave fans in awe.

Recently, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff shared an adorable photo of Tiger with a little fan that gives us a glimpse of the humble side of the star. In the photo, Tiger can not only be seen obliging his little fan for a click, but also smiling and posing with him with a huge smile. In the photo, Shroff can be seen clad in a vest with black track pants and the Baaghi 3 star can be seen giving a huge thumbs up to his little fan while posing with him for a photo.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 has got an overwhelming response at the ticket windows, despite the COVID-19 scare among the public. Already, Tiger and Shraddha’s film has minted a huge amount at the box office and it is increasing with each passing day. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is already running successfully in the theatres.

Check out Tiger’s photo with a fan:

