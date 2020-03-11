Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff drives away mid week blues with a cool look but his shades steal the show; See Pics

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share stunning photos in his OOTD. The Baaghi 3 star looked dapper as he flaunted his cool shades. Check it out.

Among the popular stars, Tiger Shroff’s name shines right at the top. The Gen-Y star is currently riding high on the success of his recent flick, Baaghi 3 with . The film opened to an overwhelming response at the box office and is doing well as days are passing by. Tiger’s action and stunts on the big screen are loved but his style is what makes him a desirable star among the females. Often when the Baaghi 3 star steps out, he keeps it casual and cool.

On Wednesday too, Tiger opted for a cool and casual look but elevated it by adding a pair of sunglasses. Shroff took to Instagram to share stunning clicks in which he can be seen sporting a light blue tee with denim and brown shoes. Tiger also added some cool bracelets and his jeans also looked offbeat. However, in the overall look, it was his cool shades that stole the show and completed Shroff’s casual OOTD. The Baaghi 3 star captioned it with a ‘blue heart.’

Tiger’s co-star from Baaghi 3, Vijay Varma also commented on the photos and called his look ‘Lit’ with the help of an emoticon.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s photos:

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is being loved for Tiger’s action and his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also star Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 got rave reviews from fans and is doing well among the masses. Apart from this, Tiger will now be seen in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed and produced by Sajid, the film will be released on July 16, 2021.

