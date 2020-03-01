Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look fierce in this action packed poster

Just a week before the release of the film, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor both have shared an action-packed poster of Baaghi 3.

Shradhha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for the release of their upcoming action-drama, Baaghi 3. While the trailer of the movie left the audience wanting for more, the songs Bhankas, Dus Bahane 2.0 and Do You Love Me have created a strong buzz among the audience. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ronnie once again in his fierce avatar all set to fight against a nation to save his brother. While Tiger and Shraddha have already kickstarted the promotions of the movie, their jodi has been driving their fans crazy.

Just a week before the release of the film, Tiger and Shraddha both have shared an action-packed poster of the film. In the poster, we can see Shraddha, who is wearing a black top is standing with Tiger who is showing off his chiselled body and are all set to fight against the nation. In the background, we can see tankers and helicopters. Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, "The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets!"

Baaghi 3 has been extensively shot in Serbia and Jaipur and while shooting in Serbia, Tiger Shroff got injured while shooting the high octane action scenes and post wrapping up the Serbia schedule, Tiger Shroff was relieved that he returned to the bay in one piece. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz and Jackie Shroff. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.

Check out Baaghi 3's new poster here:

