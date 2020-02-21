Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s BTS photo from Dus Bahane 2.0 proves they aim for perfection

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tiger Shroff and , who had created a buzz with their 2016 film Baaghi are all set to grab headlines and make the audience go crazy all over again with Baaghi 3. While Shraddha and Tiger's fan loved their chemistry in Baaghi they are all excited and eagerly waiting to watch the two create magic all over again in the third installment as well. The trailer of Baaghi 3 which was released recently, has left fans in complete awe and a few days back, Baaghi 3's first song Dus Bahane 2.0 was released.

The song featured Shraddha and Tiger in their glamorous avatars. Tiger's shirtless avatar and Shraddha’s stellar dance moves together made the song an extremely entertaining party number. Recently, we came across a BTS pic of Shraddha and Tiger with the director Ahmed Khan from the sets. In the BTS pic shared by a fan, both the Baaghi actors looked engrossed while looking into a screen. While the song seems to be fun and sizzling, this pic looks too serious. Just like the song, the picture also proves Tiger and Shraddha's aim for perfection. Talking about the song, Dus Bahane 2.0 drew a lot of memes and comparisons with the original Dus Bahane from the movie Dus.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff sizzle in BTS footage from their song 'Dus Bahane' in Baaghi 3; Watch)

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. The trailer featured Tiger as Ronnie who goes to war in Serbia after his brother (Riteish) gets kidnapped by terrorists. The action in the trailer also got lauded by fans. Baaghi 3 is slated to be released on March 6, 2020. The recently released song Bhankas from the movie has also been loved by the audience.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More