Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor sweat it out while rehearsing for Dus Bahane 2.0; Watch video

Dus Bahane 2.0 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff show the two sizzle and shimmy with their ‘madass’ moves in the song. In the video shared, we can see Shraddha ad Tiger prepping up for the song.

After driving the audience crazy with their amazing on-screen chemistry in the 2016 film Baaghi, Tiger Shroff and are back in Baaghi 3. The trailer of Baaghi 3 which was released recently, has left fans in complete awe and its music also has been trending across musical charts and songs like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are chartbusters. The movie also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande has created a strong buzz. Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish have been promoting the film in full swing.

Talking about the song Dus Bahane 2.0, it was a recreated version of Dus Bhane from the 2005 film Dus. Dus Bahane 2.0 featuring Shraddha and Tiger show the two sizzle and shimmy with their ‘madass’ moves in the song. The song also has a chunk where Tiger shows off his cool solo moves. Today we came across a video posted by a fan, where we can see Shraddha ad Tiger prepping up for the song. The two are practicing the solo performance that Tiger did in Dus Bahane 2.0.

Both Tiger and Shraddha have nailed the step like a pro and are having a blast while prepping up for the song. Their stunning moves will make you groove right away!

Check out Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

Talking about Baaghi 3, in the film, Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

