Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff completes the last shot of the movie as makers wrap up the shoot

Tiger Shroff has recently shared a glimpse of his final shot from Baaghi 3 on social media. Check out the video.

Promising actors and Tiger Shroff won everyone’s hearts when they collaborated together for the first time in Baaghi back in 2016. And well, there is no second doubt about this fact that the fans were in complete awe of their sizzling chemistry. The two of them will now be collaborating again for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise much to the excitement of the fans. The star cast often shares glimpses of the shooting scenes on social media.

For the unversed, the movie’s final shooting schedule has finally been completed. Shraddha has shared few pictures of the same on her social media handle too. Now, Tiger has shared a video on his Instagram handle which will surely pique your interests. The handsome hunk is seen doing his final shot from the movie in which he gets hold of his shades and showcases his signature kick. Tiger stunts have always left us in awe and this latest one is no less!

Check out Tiger Shroff’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap of Tiger Shroff starrer; Shares picture from last day of shoot)

The makers recently revealed that Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff is also an integral part of Baaghi 3. This is for the first time that the father – son duo will be sharing the screen space together in any movie. Interestingly, he also plays Tiger’s on – screen father in Baaghi 3 which has been directed by Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More