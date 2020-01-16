Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to fight three villains in Ahmed Khan directorial? Find out

As Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Baaghi 3, it is reported that he will be fighting three villains in this Ahmed Khan directed action drama.

After impressing the audience with his impeccable acting prowess in starrer War, Tiger Shroff is set to woo the viewers once again with his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The movie, which happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it has been reported that Tiger will be crossing all the limits for the action drama this time. And while the fans are excited about Baaghi 3, we have got another exciting update about the movie.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, this time Tiger will be fighting against three villains in Baaghi 3. The media report suggested that the makers have roped in Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, who was seen in Russell Crowe-starrer Hollywood action-thriller Body of Lies, has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist. Talking about the same, director Ahmed Khan stated that producer Sajid Nadiadwala was quite impressed with Jameel’s work in Israeli series Fauda, while he saw him in another series. While the producer-director duo loved his performances, they decided to introduce him as the main villain in Baaghi 3. “Jameel’s scenes with Tiger have panned out well. He plays the leader of a terrorist outfit,” Ahmed added.

Apart from Jameel, stunt master-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in the negative roles. Talking about the same, Ahmed stated, “Jameel and Ivan’s characters work together and Ivan also has some great action sequences with Tiger. Jaideep also has a pivotal role in the film.” Furthermore, the director also promised that Baaghi 3 will have several astounding action sequences which will leave the audience surprised. Apart from Tiger, Jameel, Ivan and Rajdeep, the action drama will also feature , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles and is expected to release in March this year.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More