Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff greets his sea of fans by flashing his abs as he shoots for the film in Jaipur; WATCH

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in 2020.

After a strenuous shooting schedule in Serbia, Tiger Shroff has jetted off to Jaipur to shoot for another schedule of Baaghi 3. Thanks to social media, a video of the actor has appeared online wherein he is seen flexing his muscles for his fans. In the video, we can see Tiger Shroff, along with his crew, is shooting at a rooftop as hundreds of fans gather around and start cheering for him. Now knowing Tiger, he didn’t disappoint his sea of fans and showed off his abs to entertain them.

While Baaghi had Tiger romance , Baaghi 2 had Tiger and paired opposite each other and in Baaghi 3, Tiger will again be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor. But interestingly, the makers have roped in Disha Patani for a special appearance in the film and as per reports, Tiger and Disha will be seen recreating Abhishek Bachchan’s song- Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil, from the film Dus. A few days back, Disha Patani had shared a video from the sets of Baaghi 3 wherein she was seen getting dolled up in her vanity van.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War co-starring and Vaani Kapoor and the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. Post the wrap up of the Serbia schedule of Baaghi 3, Tiger penned a heartwarming note on Instagram thanking that he returned in ‘one piece’ after shooting in Serbia for 40 days.

