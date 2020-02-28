Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff on his rapport with Disha Patani: She is very easy going and has no tantrums

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in March 2020

Tiger Shroff and made heads turn when they came together on screen in Baaghi 2 and ever since, fans have been showering love on this jodi so much so that grapevine is always buzzing with the news of Tiger and Disha’s love affair despite the two always maintaining that they are just good friends. From getting papped during their lunch dates to leaving fiery comments on each other’s social media, Tiger and Disha are clearly one of our favorite couples and during a recent interview, when this Baaghi actor was asked about Disha and his equation with her, he had said that Disha and him have a lot in common and that is why they get along well.

Furthermore, Tiger had said that due to his reserved nature, he has very few friends in the industry. “There’s Danny uncle’s son, Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit Sir’s son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends,” shared Tiger. Talking about Disha, this Heropanti actor said that he met Disha Patani during Baaghi and since they both have similar interests, and can laugh over silly things, they choose to hang out together. “She is very easy going, no tantrums, we go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together,” said Tiger.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War co-starring and Vaani Kapoor and currently, he is busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 opposite . Although we will see Shraddha and Tiger romance in Baaghi 3 but Disha, too has a special song in the film, which was released yesterday titled Do You Love Me?, and in the song, we will see Disha wooing Tiger with her sultry moves.

Check out Disha Patani's song from Baaghi 3 here:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

