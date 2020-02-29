Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff lights up the internet as he flexes his abs underwater & fans ask him ‘Do You Love Me’

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi and the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

In just a few days, Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 will hit the screens, and if the trailer is anything to go by, then we are sure that the movie is going to be full of action, drama and well, more action. That said, as we speak, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 and today, the two were papped at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Dubai.

Thanks to social media, Tiger Shroff, who is quite active on Instagram, posted a photo while he was chilling in Dubai and in the photo, Tiger Shroff was seen posing underwater in neon green shorts while flashing his washboard abs. Soon after Tiger shared the photo, all of his fans left comments on the photo praising the actor for his daredevil acts. Also, today, Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the role of Tiger’s brother in the film, took to social media to share a BTS video from Serbia wherein the three look seemingly tired after shooting, in what looks like, an intense scene. “Welcome to the behind the scenes of Baaghi,” says Riteish, and then we see Shraddha holding a hot water bag while Tiger shows off his abs. In the video, while Shraddha Kapoor is running out of breath after the shoot, Riteish is bleeding and Tiger Shroff is flashing his washboard abs.

Talking about Baaghi 3, it is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020 and will be seen in a special song in the film titled Do You Love Me?

