Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff looks dapper as he shares a monochrome photo from the sets of the film

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are in Jaipur for the shooting of Baaghi 3. The handsome star took to Instagram to share a cool photo from the sets of the film. Check it out.

When it comes to naming an actor who has managed to establish his image as an action hero in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff comes to mind. The star of Heropanti, Student Of The Year 2 and War is all set to return to the big screen in his rebellious avtar in Baaghi 3. Along with Tiger, will also make her return to the Baaghi franchise in the 3rd part. The film is among the highly anticipated flicks of 2020 and both Tiger and Shraddha shot for it in Serbia.

Now, Tiger and Shraddha are in Jaipur, Rajasthan where the shooting of Baaghi 3 is going on. Today, Tiger took to Instagram to share a photo in which he can be seen sharing a glimpse of the rebellious guy from Baaghi 3. In the monochrome photo, the War star can be seen sporting a denim sleeveless buttoned top. With one look, Tiger leaves fans in awe of him and excited for the film that is going to hit the screens in just 2 months.

A day back, photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Jaipur were shared on social media in which Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger were seen shooting for the film. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. When Shraddha and Tiger were shooting in Serbia, they kept sharing photos from the sets and now that they are Jaipur, both stars are keeping their fans updated about their film. Baaghi 3 will star Shraddha as an air hostess while Ankita Lokhande will play her sister. Baaghi 3 is slated to release in March 2020.

