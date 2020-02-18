Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff nails a somersault as he starts countdown for the film; Disha Patani thinks its awesome

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in War co-starring and Vaani Kapoor and as we speak, Tiger is busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3 opposite . Ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 was dropped online, fans have been waiting for the film because Baaghi 3’s action is a notch higher than Baaghi and Baaghi 3. And today, just like all of us, Tiger Shroff also shared a sense of excitement for the film’s release as he posted a video wherein he is seen performing a somersault and alongside, the actor wrote, “Counting down the days like #baaghi3 #6thmarch…”

Soon after, alleged girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star, , left a comment on Tiger’s video as he wrote, ‘Awesome’, and later, Hrithik Roshan too, praised Tiger for his somersault. Now as per latest reports, it is being said that Tiger Shroff has given his nod for another film under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, which will happen to be a sequel to Tiger's 2014 debut flick, Heropanti. As per reports, the makers of Heropanti have come across the perfect script that fits in the storyline of the previous film.

And today, Tiger and Shraddha announced that the second song from Baaghi 3 will be out tomorrow, which is a revamped version of Bappi Lahiri’s song- Ek Aankh Maarun Toh from the Jeetendra and -starrer.

