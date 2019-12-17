Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff RECOUNTS his shoot days in Serbia; Disha Patani is ‘GLAD’ he is back ‘in one piece’

Post War, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

After some intense shooting in Serbia for Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is back to the bay as he was snapped at the Mumbai airport last night with Baaghi co-star . Thanks to social media, during his stay in Serbia, the Heropanti actor treated his million fans to videos and photos while he was shooting in the freezing cold weather. We all know that with Baaghi 3, the makers are taking the action a notch higher than its previous installments and therefore, while shooting, Tiger Shroff suffered minor cuts and scrapes on his back.

And today, Tiger Shroff posted a video on social media wherein he is seen gazing at the sky and alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Looking back at something special and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece. #Baaghi3...” Soon after, left a comment on the post as she expressed a sense of happiness that Tiger is finally back to the bay as she wrote, ‘I am glad too.’ Prior to this, Tiger Shroff was seen in Sidharth Anand’s War opposite and Vaani Kapoor and the film performed exceedingly well at the box office.

During his shoot in Serbia, one video that went viral on social media was where Tiger can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in The Matrix. In the video, Tiger flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses.

