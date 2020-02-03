Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is back against his strongest enemy; Trailer to be out on THIS date

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back to entertain the audience with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. Tiger announces about the trailer releasing the first poster of the film.

After winning away the hearts of the audience in the year 2016 with Baaghi, Tiger Shroff and are back with Baaghi 3. The star cast often shares glimpses of the shooting scenes on social media. From the first day of the shoot, Tiger has been sharing glimpses which has left his fans excited for the movie. The shooting of the movie had wrapped up recently. Shraddha and Tiger had shared the wrap-up news on their social media accounts.

And today, Tiger has finally unveiled the first poster of the film. In the poster shared, we can see Tiger standing in front of a big tanker showing his back and well-toned body with a gun in his hand. Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, "Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday." The release date of the movie has not been revealed in the poster but Tiger's fans can't be more excited to find out about the trailer. After such an exciting poster, we can't wait to watch the trailer.

Check out Baaghi 3's poster here:

The makers recently revealed that Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff is also an integral part of Baaghi 3. This is for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together in any movie. Interestingly, he also plays Tiger’s on-screen father in Baaghi 3 which has been directed by Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the anatgonist and Ankita Lokhande.

