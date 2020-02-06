Baaghi 3 Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is back as he battles it out against a nation to save his brother

Baaghi 3 Trailer: Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in May 2020.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: February 6, 2020 12:00 pm
Baaghi 3 Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is back as he battles it out against a nation to save his brotherBaaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is back as he battles it out against a nation to save his brother
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Baaghi 3 Trailer: After all the wait, finally, the much awaited trailer of Baaghi 3 has dropped online, and we must say that the makers of Baaghi have gone the extra mile to ensure that the action, drama and story is a notch higher than the previous two installments. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, and directed by Ahmed Khan, the first poster of the film was released a few days back, and in the poster, we could see the leading man aka Tiger Shroff 'up against a nation this time'.

In the poster, we could see Tiger Shroff standing in front of a military tank, while helicopters can also be spotted and Tiger Shroff is shirtless while showing his back  and fighting it out against a nation. Now the minute we press the play button of the trailer, we are instantly transported to a world of action wherein Tiger Shroff promises some high octane stunts.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film has been extensively shot in Serbia and Jaipur and while shooting in Serbia, Tiger Shroff got injured while shooting the high octane action scenes and post wrapping up the Serbia schedule, Tiger Shroff was relieved that he returned to the bay in one piece. Post wrapping up the shooting of Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and shared a photo from the last day of the shoot as she wrote, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time.”

Watch out Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Movie Trailer below: 

Credits :Youtube

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement