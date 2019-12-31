Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff’s crew dedicates post for actor, calls him ‘hard working’; dad Jackie gets emotional

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will release next year

If we say that Tiger Shroff is one of the most hard working actors amongst his contemporaries then we are sure that most of you would agree to it because with every film, Tiger is getting better. If we look at his career graph, from Heropanti, Baaghi, Student of the year 2 to War, Tiger has only proved that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Now post the success of War, Tiger Shroff jetted off to Serbia to kick-start the shooting of Baaghi 3 opposite , and as per reports, the action in Baaghi 3 is going to be a notch higher than its prequels.

Thanks to social media, Tiger Shroff shared a series of photos and videos from Serbia wherein he was seen recreating the Matrix sequence and also, due to the action scenes, the actor suffered a minor injury. Now, today, a crew member from Baaghi 3 dedicated a post to Tiger on Twitter which read, “This photo is majorly dedicated to the most hardworking human I know who has gone through the most difficult schedule anyone could go through like a boss! you have become a brother to me, someone I could to talk and be myself and love as much as I want to! I cannot put this is better words your literally the best actor I have worked with and I hope you never change !!”

Soon after, Tiger’s proud father, Jackie Shroff replied to this by saying "Blessed Bhidu". Talking about Baaghi 3, the film features Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to release next year.

