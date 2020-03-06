Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff’s mom is beyond proud of her son post watching the film; View Post

Tiger Shroff’s mom, Ayesha Shroff, pens heartfelt note after watching the film. Read on!

After all the wait, today, finally, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and has hit the screens, and last night, B-town celebs were snapped at the special screening of the film. From , Tara Sutaria, to other B-town celebs, Baaghi 3 was trending on social media and for all the right reasons. Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions of the film. From visiting realtiy shows to traveling to different cities, Tiger and Shraddha have gone the extra mile to promote the film.

Now at the premiere, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, also made an appearance and post watching the film, an emotional Ayesha took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo of Tiger from his childhood and alongside the photo, Ayesha penned a heartwarming note for Tiger and congratulated him for the film. Ayesha wrote, “God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me..God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!..”

Now post Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the sequel to his debut film- Heropanti, and it was just a few days back that Tiger announced the same on social media. While in Baaghi, Tiger is seen performing stunts and action in his bare chested body, in Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will perform stunts in suits.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff, mother, Ayesha Shroff's post for her son here:

