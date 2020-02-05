Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares a motion poster of his action flick and announces the trailer to be out tomorrow

Tiger Shroff looks super suave in the motion poster of his action flick Baaghi 3. The actor took to his social media handles and announced the trailer of his film to be out tomorrow.

The makers of Baaghi are all set to extend the series with the third installment hitting the theatres soon. Being the face of the Bhaaghi series, Tiger Shroff will be back as Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie. The film also stars , who returns to the franchise in Baaghi 3, Riteish Deshmukh and Anita Lokhande. The actors have been filming at multiple locations - Serbia, Mumbai, and Jaipur and have wrapped up shooting a few days ago.

Fans were already intrigued by Tiger's regular updates on social media and the actor is now teasing them with the new motion poster of the film. A couple of days ago, Tiger unveiled a new poster of Baaghi 3 which featured the actor standing shirtless in front of an army tank. It garnered a lot of attention and now the actor has shared a motion poster which shows the same visual but this time, with choppers in the sky and fumes of fire all around. Tiger also unveiled the trailer to be out tomorrow at 11. am. Check it out:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is slated for March 6, 2020 release. Besides Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, Akhilendra Mishra, Chunky Pandey, and Annu Kapoor. It also brings Tiger Shroff and dad Jackie Shroff on the screen for the first time. It features Nora Fatehi in a special dance number and as a guest appearance.

Credits :Twitter

