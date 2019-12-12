Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shows off his well toned abs in the chilly weather of Serbia

Recently, Tiger Shroff posted a picture showing off his well-toned abs that will make you fall in love with the actor all over again.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War with is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actor has been working hard for his role in the movie. He has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Baaghi 3 since the first day of the shoot. Inpsite of having some minor cuts and bruises, the actor didn't step back from working hard. From posting his amazing workout videos to sharing his stunning pictures, Tiger has updated his fans about the titbit of his shoot.

Recently, Tiger Shroff posted a picture showing off his well-toned abs that will make you fall in love with the actor all over again. The picture shared is a monochrome pic where Tiger is posing bare-chested donning a pair of black sunglasses and black denim giving a killer look. He wrote, "-3° thats all you got? #baaghi3." Hats off to the actor for posing bare-chested in this chilly weather. As soon as Tiger posted the photo, Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma commented, "Jaade mein balma pyaara lage", whereas , , Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Malhotra and others have showered hearts on the pic.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The action-thriller is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with Fox Star Studios as the distributor. And the film is slated to release on March 6, 2020. Baaghi 3 is the sequel of Baaghi and Baaghi 2. While Baaghi starred Tiger and Shraddha in the lead role, Baaghi 2 starred Tiger's girlfriend opposite the actor. But Baaghi 3 has brought back Tiger and Shraddha onscreen.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff’s adorable photo with the Baaghi 3 star will melt your heart; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Read More