Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma strike a perfect pose in BTS photo from the set

Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 had hit the big screens this Friday. The movie marks Tiger and Shraddha's onscreen comeback after Baaghi. Their sizzling chemistry in Baaghi made the audiences go gaga over this cute jodi and the same magic has been created in Baaghi 3. For the uninitiated, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend had replaced Shraddha in Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 has received mixed reviews from the critics but has been creating magic with the audiences. From Tiger Shroff's chiselled body to the kickass action scenes, fans are just loving it.

Today, we came across a BTS picture of Tiger and Shraddha posing with their Baaghi 3 co-star Vijay Varma on the sets of the film. The three are sitting on a chair after giving their shot and strike a pose for the camera. While Shraddha and Vijay are all smiles while posing, Tiger looks a bit exhausted after the shoot. They all three are sitting with blankets and winter jackets which shows that the team was shooting under chilly weather. Infact, Shraddha is also holding a hot water bag in her hand.

Talking about Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and others is about a journey of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram which begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work and he gets kidnapped by some people. Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country. Baaghi 3 marks Tiger's return as Ronnie after Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

Check out Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma's picture here:

