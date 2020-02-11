Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor look ‘badass’ as he announces the release of Dus Bahane 2.0; See Pic

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in May 2020.
It was a few days back that the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped the trailer of the film online, and ever since, fans have been waiting wait baited breath to watch the film on screen. From high-octane action to drama and songs, Baaghi 3 is a concoction of what is expected out of a full-on Bollywood masala film. And today, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a new still from the film as he announced the release of Dus Bahana 2.0. Alongside a photo which had Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff turn ‘badass’, Tiger wrote, “These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3.” As soon as Tiger revealed the first look from the song, Disha Patani dropped a fiery comment on the photo.

In the photo, while Tiger Shroff is seen wearing a black jacket while showing off his abs, Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a blue glittery dress. Talking about the film and the first poster of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is seen standing in front of a big tanker showing his back and well-toned body with a gun in his hand and alongside the poster, Tiger wrote, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday." In the film, Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Besides Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the anatgonist and Ankita Lokhande. Plus, a few days back, it was being reported that the makers recently have roped in Jackie Shroff as an integral part of Baaghi 3 and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

