Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s remake of Dus Bahane paves way for memes comparing the OLD vs NEW

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020. The first song Dus Bahane 2.0 featuring Tiger and Shraddha seems to have triggered a meme fest on social media. Check it out.

A few days back, and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3’s trailer was released on the internet and it left fans in complete awe. The reaction to Tiger and Shraddha’s chemistry and the action in the upcoming film’s trailer was positive. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the first song Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 featuring Shraddha and Tiger and the initial reaction to it was quite positive. But, soon, fans started comparing the Old Dus Bahane with the new version and it gave way to various memes on the internet.

Dus Bahane 2.0 features Shraddha and Tiger in a stunning avatar and the chemistry between the two is scintillating. Shroff’s shirtless avatar and Shraddha’s stellar dance moves together make the song an extremely entertaining party number. However, the old song, featured Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and others and was also a chartbuster back in 2008. However, the new song seems to have left netizens exhausted with the constant remakes and many took to Twitter to compare the old and new songs in a hilarious way.

The new song is crooned by Vishal & Shekhar Feat. KK, Shaan & Tulsi Kumar and the video features Tiger and Shraddha in a steamy avatar. The Old Dus Bahane was also composed by Vishal and Shekhar and hence the feel of the new song is quite similar to the previous one. However, Baaghi 3’s Dus Bahane has triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. The trailer featured Tiger as Ronnie who goes to war in Serbia after his brother gets kidnapped by terrorists. The action in the trailer also got lauded by fans. Baaghi 3 is slated to be released on March 6, 2020.

