Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor share a BTS video of the action scenes & it will blow your mind; WATCH

Ahead of the release, the makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped a making video of the action scenes of Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

And the countdown has begun! Tiger Shroff and are all geared up for the release of their upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. The two along with Riteish Deshmukh have promoted their film in full swing. From the trailer to the amazing songs like Dus Bahane 2.0, Bhankas, Do You Love Me? fans are going crazy and eagerly waiting to watch the film. On Thursday, Tiger headed to unveil a life-size poster of Baaghi 3 that featured Shraddha, Riteish and other cast members of the film.

And now ahead of the release, the makers have dropped a making video of Baaghi 3. The making video shows the hardwork and dedication that the team of Baaghi 3 had gone to make the actions look real and blow the audience's mind. From Tiger's power-packed fighting scenes to the tanks and choppers scene, they have shown it all which will drive you crazy and make you want to watch the film right away! Tiger has also shared the video on his Instagram page. He wrote, "BAAGHI 3 A sneak peek to one of the most difficult action scenes. Shooting with tanks and choppers was a whole new experience. Making it the most challenging part of the movie. Catch #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 in cinemas tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. The trailer featured Tiger as Ronnie who goes to war in Serbia after his brother (Riteish) gets kidnapped by terrorists. The action in the trailer also got lauded by fans. Baaghi 3 is slated to be released on March 6, 2020.

