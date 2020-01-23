Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to star alongside dad Jackie Shroff for the first time in the action drama

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff to appear together on the screen for the first time in Baaghi 3. The senior Shroff will be seen playing Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh's father in the film.

Tiger Shroff marked his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. Inheriting his good looks and style from daddie Jackie Shroff, the actor stood out in his first outing itself. Tiger has now carved a niche for himself in the film industry. Showing a smooth transition from a chocolate boy to an action hero, the actor has given a number of crowd-pullers. Since the time Tiger has placed his foot forward in Bollywood, netizens wish to see him on the screen with dad Jackie Shroff. The wait is over because finally, the father-son duo is all set to come together on the celluloid in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play Tiger Shroff's on-screen father in Baaghi 3. He will be playing father to both Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff, who are brothers in the film. It was producer Sajid Nadiadwala who pitched the idea to senior Shroff and the actor gave a nod in no time. Jackie Shroff came on board on Monday i.e January 20. The actor has kickstarted shooting for his five-days schedule in Mumbai, ending on Friday. Sajid confirmed the news stating that the Shroff duo decided to feature together only after they made sure that the roles would merit their presence.

The shooting of the third installment of the action series began in September 2019. After filming high octane action sequences in Serbia, Tiger Shroff, and others wrapped their shoot schedule in Jaipur. Actress Anita Lokhande too joined the cast as Shraddha Kapoor's sister. Without divulging too much, Sajid revealed that Tiger Shroff plays a police officer in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for March 6, 2020 release.

Also Read: Photos: Tiger Shroff shares his rugged look from the sets of Baaghi 3; Check it out

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More