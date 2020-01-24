Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff & team celebrate with uniform clad Jackie Shroff in BTS pics from the sets of the film

Recently, it was reported that Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff will be seen together in Baaghi 3. Now, photos from the sets of the film showcase Tiger cheering for his dad who is clad in police uniform. Check it out.

A day back, report about off screen father and son Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff coming together on the big screen for the first time in Baaghi 3 came and left fans excited about it. Tiger and had been shooting for the action flick from quite some time and often photos of the duo heading out to shooting locations surfaced on social media. Recently, Tiger and Shraddha returned from Jaipur where they were shooting for Baaghi 3 with Riteish Deshmukh and photos of the two from sets went viral.

A day back, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that Jackie had been roped in to play Tiger and Riteish’s father in the film. It also stated that senior Shroff will be seen playing a Police officer in the film. Now, interestingly, a fan club of Tiger took to Instagram to share photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 in which Jackie can be seen clad in a police uniform. Not just this, we can also see Tiger cheering for daddy Shroff as he cuts the cake on the table.

In another photo, Jackie can be seen holding a clapboard of the film that says ‘Baaghi 3.’ The crew and unit seems to be in a celebratory mood along with Tiger and Jackie Shroff. As per the report that came, the shooting schedule for Jackie had to last for 5 days and it began on Monday and had to wrap up on Friday. The first photos from the sets of Baaghi 3 with Tiger and Jackie are enough to add to the excitement of the action film. Portions of Baaghi 3 have also been shot in Serbia. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens in March 2020.

