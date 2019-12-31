Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff trolling sister Krishna Shroff as she poses with boyfriend is every brother sister ever

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Whenever we talk about B-town siblings, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are one of the most good looking and health conscious brother sister duo. From working out together to going on vacations, Tiger and Krishna Shroff always treat their fans with their happy photos. And today, when Krishna Shroff posted a photo wherein she is seen wearing a bikini and posing by the pool, Tiger Shroff, like every brother, trolled sister by posting a ‘nauseated face’ emoticon.

Yes, yesterday, Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a series of photos- while in one photo, Krishna is seen posing by the pool, in the other photo, we can see Krishna Shroff posing with boyfriend Eban Hyams and Tiger, like one naughty brother, left a comment on her photo as he wrote, ‘Poor Eban..’ Later, Krishna, who is perhaps, used to Tiger’s trolling, replied, “@tigerjackieshroff Love you too.” Currently, Krishna is enjoying a New Year getaway with her boyfriend and basketball player Eban Hyams.

During a recent interview, when Krishna Shroff was asked about Tiger and ’s love affair, she had said that Tiger is 100 per cent single. On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 and the film will release in 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More