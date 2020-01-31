Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff watches in awe as his dad Jackie Shroff makes a heartfelt speech post the films wrap up

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens in May 2020
News
After all the wait, finally, Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff will be seen sharing screen space in the third instalment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3. In the film, Jackie Shroff will play the role of a cop while Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of his sons. Now, after a month long schedule in Serbia, and Mumbai, the shooting of Baaghi 3 has finally wrapped up as Shraddha and Tiger announced the same on social media wherein the entire cast and crew came together to celebrate the occasion.

But amidst all this, we got our hands on a video which has Jackie Shroff give a speech at the wrap up party. In the video, Tiger Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff, says, “I don’t want to say much. Dil mein sabke liye pyaar hai. Apne dost log ke, bachon log yaha ghoom rahe hai, Apna bachaa bhi yaha hai…” Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deskhmukh in lead roles and Vijay Verma and Ankita Lokhande will also be seen in supporting roles. Post the wrap up of the Serbia schedule of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to write that he is glad that he came out of the shooting in one piece because it was being reported that Tiger suffered injuries while shooting for the film in Serbia.

Prior to Baaghi 3, which releases on March 6, 2020, Tiger Shroff was seen in War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

