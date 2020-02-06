Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s action drama sparks rib-tickling meme fest on Twitter

Hours after Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 was unveiled online, Twitter witnessed a hilarious meme fest.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War with , is back to flaunting his action mode in his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The movie happens to be the third installment of the successful Baaghi franchise and Tiger will be reprising his role of Ronnie in the movie once again. The superstar has been teasing the fans with interesting poster and teaser and managed to keep the audience intrigued. Adding on to their excitement, Tiger has unveiled a gripping trailer of Baaghi 3 and it has taken the social media by a storm.

This Ahmed Khan directorial is having several high octane sequences and Tiger’s beast mode is winning hearts. While the trailer has opened to a mix response, it has also initiated a meme fest on micro-blogging site Twitter. In fact, a part of Tiger’s dialogue from the trailer “main phod deta hu” has become a rage on social media and has sparked several memes. On the other hand, Tiger’s action sequences have also grabbed the eyeballs and the netizens have been comparing him to Wonder Woman.

Take a look at memes on Baaghi 3 trailer:

#Baaghi3Trailer

Baaghi 1: girlfriend kidnapped

Baaghi 2 : daughter kidnapped

Baaghi 3 : brother kidnapped Meanwhile his parents : pic.twitter.com/SfNzFkqL5X — Sachin verma (@Sachinv90617314) February 6, 2020

Everyone : Diwali pe pathake ban hai ,

It's not eco-friendly Le me : #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/ZXplPM5hXL — Anuj Manocha (@Anujmanocha) February 6, 2020

Rohit Sharma after seeing Sri Lankan bowlers #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/bntUsfY7ZC — Anuj Manocha (@Anujmanocha) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 3, the movie will also star , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. To note, the movie will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi. Besides, the action drama will also feature Jackie Shroff playing a cameo as Tiger’s father. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

