Baaghi 3: TroyBoi slams Tiger, Disha starrer song Do You Love Me; Says 'My track Do You was tribute to India'

The makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped their third song Do You Love Me featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani which is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi's Do You?

Looks like Bollywood is obsessed with remakes and after Bhankas, Dus Bahane 2.0, the makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped another song Do You Love Me, which is also a remake of British record producer TroyBoi's Do You? For the uninitiated, Do You? by Troy Boi was first released back in 2015 and received a lot of love from the electronic music community worldwide. Last year it was re-released on Skrillex’s label OWSLA. While Baaghi 3's Do You Love Me shows the scintillating world of wherein she bedazzles us with her to-die-for dance moves, TroyBoi's Do You? was a tribute to India.

After Disha's first look from the song was released it was not well taken by the British record producer as it looked similar to the opening shot of his song Do You? Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, “How ironic that my latest track was a tribute to India and then this happens…” He even shared the screenshot of the opening shot of his song and Disha's first glimpse from the Baaghi 3's song. Not only this, TroyBoi further went on to link up the time when Chiranjeevi's track Goli Maar was a copy of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Talking about Do You Love Me, it is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Nikhita Gandhi. In the song, Disha Patani turns into a sultry siren as she is seen wearing a green shimmery attire – green bralette and green mini shorts and besides her dance moves, what has caught everyone's attention is Disha’s deadly expressions as she grooves to the intoxicating beats. The song also features Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 also stars , Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.

Check out the snaps from TroyBoi's Instagram story here:

