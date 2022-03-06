Baaghi 3 turns 2: 5 reasons why action scenes in Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s film were a treat for audience

Tiger Shroff is an actor who has successfully carved a niche for himself as an action star. After making his debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, he has given us several actioners including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, etc. Amid this, the 2020 release Baaghi 3 holds a special place for several reasons. The Ahmed Khan directorial was the third installment of the Baaghi franchise and marked Tiger’s second collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. But apart from this, Baaghi 3 was also known for its high-end action sequences.

The movie, which also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma in key roles, was touted to have thrice the action level than the previous installments of the Baaghi franchise. In fact, the makers had even got three renowned action choreographers - Ramu Chella, Lakshman Chella, and Kecha Khampadkee – on board for Baaghi 3. Talking about the action sequence, Tiger Shroff had told Firstpost, “We have definitely scaled up action, it is man versus man, man versus machine, man versus nature, fighting helicopter, tanks”. So, as Baaghi 3 is turning two today, here’s why the action sequences in the movie are a treat to the fans.

Shot in Serbia

The intense action sequences in Baaghi 3 have been shot in the tough terrains of Serbia and the chilly winters of the country added to the difficulty level. However, the team made sure to capture the picturesque location and make the most of the city while shooting for Baaghi 3.

Two huge sets were created

While the story of Baaghi 3 was set with the backdrop of an intense situation in Syria, the makers made sure to create a similar set in Serbia. As a result, two huge sets were constructed on the location with a radius of 2.5km each. As per director Ahmed Khan, the sets were so huge that the team had to commute with the help of a car.

Everything on set was imported

While the huge sets were created to give the perfect Syrian vibe, Ahmed Khan had revealed that everything on the set was imported from abroad.

Real tanks were used

Did you know that the team of Baaghi 3 had used real tanks for the shoot? Yes! That’s true. During the making, Khan revealed that when they had got several tanks on sets for the sequence. In fact, he even had to learn the way of maneuvering them along with the signals to capture the perfect shots.

No VFX was used for action sequences

While the use of VFX has been quite prevalent in movies these days, Ahmed Khan stated that they didn’t use any VFX instead everything was shot live. In fact, the director admits being a little nervous as it wasn’t an easy shot to capture wherein around 7 tanks were surrounded by Tiger and Shraddha during a climax scene.

Also Read: Disha Patani is smitten by Tiger Shroff as she wishes him on birthday: Thank you for inspiring millions of us