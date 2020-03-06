Baaghi 3 Twitter Review: Netizens feel Tiger Shroff’s action & Shraddha Kapoor’s performance is ‘paisa vasool’

Baaghi 3 Twitter Review: Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor just released in theatres on March 6. The initial reviews are in and Twitterati seems impressed by Tiger’s stunts and Shraddha’s adorable act in the film. Check out the reactions.

Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited films of 2020. Starring Tiger Shroff and , the film showcases the story of Ronnie played by Tiger who crosses borders to fight with the nation for his brother essayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer showcased some kick-ass action and stunts that have never been attempted before in Bollywood. While the promotions were in full swing, Tiger and Shraddha also attended a special screening last evening where the who’s who of Bollywood were present.

Now, as the film has released today in theatres, initial reviews have started coming in from fans who saw the first day, first show of Baaghi 3. Twitter reviews are in and most of the fans feel that Tiger’s action clubbed with the adorable performance by Shraddha Kapoor makes Baaghi 3 a must watch the film. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande also have been praised for their acting by some twitter users. However, it is the daredevil act by Tiger in the film that has managed to impress the public.

A user reviewed the film and wrote, “Watched #Baaghi3 ITs B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R LEAVE EVERYTHING GO FOR IT JUST FOR #TigerShroff and @RiteishdACTION SCENES Fire

#ShraddhaKapoor’s Comic timing is good,SECOND HALF Fire Twist and turns areEMOTIONAL ASPECTS Masala movie at its best.5/5 #Baaghi3Review.” Another fan who loved Baaghi 3 wrote, “one of the very few actors left in bollywood who does his own stunts, salute to tiger for this action level, Being a fan of action movies i can say that according to me he is the best action hero in Bollywood. #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF@ShraddhaKapoor@foxstarhindi @bindasbhidu.”

Check out Baaghi 3 Twitter Review:

one of the very few actors left in bollywood who does his own stunts, salute to tiger for this action level, Being a fan of action movies i can say that according to me he is the best action hero in Bollywood. #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @foxstarhindi @bindasbhidu — haymant singh (@haymants) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 ne box office hila daala. Kya #Faadu action diya hai. It's mind blowing. Cinema hall porra time #Whistle bjti rahi. #Unbeatable action hai. — NAVDEEP TIGER (@singhnavdeep622) March 6, 2020

@ShraddhaKapoor Sharddhu Today I Watched #Baaghi3 1st Day 1st Show n I Love The Movie n Sharddhu Aapka Toh Alag Hi Character Dekhne Ko Mila Aur Aap Iss Character Me Bhi Babu Hi Lag Rahi Ho Bahut Cute n Sharddhu I m Always With U, Sharddhu Mela Babu I really really Luv U pic.twitter.com/ld92sMuifD — Naveen Bhoorani (@NaveenNbup) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is a sequel to Baaghi 2 and is a part of the rebel franchise that stars Tiger Shroff as the lead. It also stars Jackie Shroff in a special role. Fans wanted to see the father-son duo on the silver screen as well for the longest time and Baaghi 3, they might get to witness the same. The music is being loved and songs like Dus Bahane 2.0 and Bhankas are chartbusters. Baaghi 3 has hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

