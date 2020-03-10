Baaghi 3's director lashes out at trolls for questioning the film's plot; Questions their views on Hollywood

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3's director Ahmed Khan has finally given an epic response to all the people who have trolled the movie and questioned its plot. Read on to say what he has to say about the same.

The recently released movie Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff and in the lead roles have been receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The action thriller has also been faring well at the box office. While ardent fans of the Baaghi franchise are all praises for the action sequences shown in the movie, a few others have not only trolled the same but also have questioned its plot. Some of them have also alleged that there is an absence of logic in the movie.

On being questioned about the same, Baaghi 3’s director Ahmed Khan has given a befitting reply in a recent interview with TOI. He not only lashes out at the trolls but also confronts them in return by saying that these questions would not have come up if the same had happened in Hollywood. He further states that people have considered the action in Baaghi 3 better than the second installment which means that the question of logic is irrelevant.

Meanwhile, check out this poster of Baaghi 3 below:

Ahmed Khan also says that people who are talking negatively about Baaghi 3 have only made him stronger. The director has also provided a little hint in the same interview that they might think of making another movie under the same franchise. Coming back to Baaghi 3, apart from Tiger and Shraddha, it also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. , who was the female lead in Baaghi 2 does a cameo appearance in the song Do You Love Me.

